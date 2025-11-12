Two workers killed, 20 injured after boiler explosion at pharma factory in Gujarat

BHARUCH: At least two workers were killed and 20 others injured after a boiler exploded and triggered a major fire at a pharmaceutical factory in Bharuch district of Gujarat in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place around 2.30 am at the factory located in Saykha GIDC area, he said.

"A powerful boiler explosion inside the factory triggered a massive fire," Bharuch District Collector Gaurang Makwana said, adding that the blaze was later brought under control.