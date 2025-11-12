Union Cabinet declares Red Fort blast a 'heinous terror incident'

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, in a meeting on Wednesday, passed a resolution expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in the Red Fort car blast, officially recognising it for the first time as a “heinous terror incident” carried out by “anti-national forces.”

While cases relating to the blast were registered by Delhi Police under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs handed the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), authorities had not previously labelled the attack as an act of terror.

The resolution stated: “The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the ‘terrorist incident’ involving a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of 10 November 2025. The Cabinet observed two minutes’ silence in honour of the innocent lives lost.”