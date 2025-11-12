Union Cabinet declares Red Fort blast a 'heinous terror incident'

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, in a meeting on Wednesday, passed a resolution expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in the Red Fort car blast, officially recognising it for the first time as a “heinous terror incident” carried out by “anti-national forces.”
While cases relating to the blast were registered by Delhi Police under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs handed the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), authorities had not previously labelled the attack as an act of terror.
The resolution stated: “The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the ‘terrorist incident’ involving a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of 10 November 2025. The Cabinet observed two minutes’ silence in honour of the innocent lives lost.”
It further noted that the country had witnessed a “heinous terror incident” perpetrated by anti-national forces, which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The Cabinet emphasised that the investigation must proceed with “utmost urgency and professionalism” to ensure that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay.
The resolution also expressed condolences to the families of the victims, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and appreciated the efforts of medical personnel, emergency responders, and citizens who acted courageously during the incident.
Reaffirming India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in all its forms, the Cabinet welcomed statements of support from governments worldwide and commended the timely, coordinated response of authorities and security agencies.
The resolution concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians, reflecting its enduring focus on national security and citizen safety.