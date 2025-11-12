UP: Saharanpur doctor denies rumours of arrest, says cooperating in Delhi blast probe

Saharanpur (UP): Doctor Babar, a physician at the Famous Medicare Hospital in Saharanpur, on Wednesday denied rumours that he had been detained following the arrest of his colleague Dr Adil Ahmad, who is accused of having links with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Babar said he was "very much present" at the hospital and available to meet anyone.

"I am cooperating fully with the investigating agencies, but people should not spread false rumours," he said.

He clarified that he has been working at the hospital for the past three years, while Dr Adil joined in March.

"I met him only after he joined the hospital. Before that, I had no acquaintance with him. His behaviour was polite and professional, and neither patients nor staff ever had a complaint against him," the general physician said.

Expressing dismay over Adil's alleged involvement in terror activities, Babar said, "It is painful that such educated people are indulging in shameful acts."

About his participation in Adil's wedding, Dr Babar said, "Four of us from the hospital had attended his marriage. We went as colleagues attending a fellow doctor's wedding, not that of a terrorist."

He further said Adil had done his wedding shopping in Saharanpur and had even brought the items to the hospital on several occasions.

"We had reached Kashmir two days before the wedding to do some sightseeing. On the day of the baraat, we did not join the procession as only four people were allowed. We instead went out to see places," Dr Babar said.