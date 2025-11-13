Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Rs 2000 crore anti-tank missile to be procured for Army

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday inked a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the procurement of INVAR Anti-tank Missiles at a total cost of Rs 2,095.70 crore, under the 'Buy (Indian)' category.

The contract was signed by senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and representatives of BDL in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi on Thursday.

The procurement of the INVAR Anti-tank Missiles enhances the firepower and lethality of Tank T-90, the mainstay of Armoured Regiments of the Indian Army.

The weapon system is a sophisticated laser-guided anti-tank missile with very high hit probability. It is set to transform the conduct of Mechanised operations and offer operational advantage against the adversary.

The BDL describes the missile and mentions "INVAR (3 UBK 20) ATGM" as a mechanised infantry weapon fired from the gun barrel of a T90 tank on stationary and moving target.