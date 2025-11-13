Anandpal encounter: Revision court rules police acted in self-defence

JAIPUR: The Jodhpur District and Sessions (Revision) Court on Thursday overturned the ACJM (CBI Cases) court's order that had initiated murder charges against seven police officers, including Churu SP Rahul Barhat in the infamous Anandpal Singh encounter case.

The court observed that the officers were performing their duty and that the encounter took place in self-defence. It further noted that deceased gangster Anandpal Singh fired first using an automatic weapon, seriously injuring a member of the police team.

In its order, the court relied on the findings of the CBI’s scientific and forensic investigation, which confirmed that Anandpal himself opened fire and that Commando Sohan Singh was injured by his bullet. The court held that the magistrate had ignored this crucial fact while taking cognizance of murder charges.

Senior advocates Vineet Jain, Rahul Chaudhary, and Umeshkant Vyas represented the police in the review petition, arguing that the officers acted strictly within the line of duty. The court agreed, noting that the allegations made years later by Anandpal’s family lacked evidence and were contradicted by the CBI report.

The incident dates back to June 24, 2017, when police surrounded Anandpal Singh at a farmhouse in Malasar village, Churu district. Anandpal, Rajasthan’s most wanted criminal at the time, was facing multiple cases of murder, robbery, and extortion. Acting on leads from his arrested brother Rupinder Pal Singh and associate Devendra Singh, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) teams tracked him down to the farmhouse.