Bihar polls: INDIA bloc wary of conspiracy during counting, urges ECI to ensure impartiality

PATNA: The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar, led by its Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday voiced apprehension of a "conspiracy" during the counting of votes for the state assembly polls, allegedly at the behest of the ruling NDA.

At a press conference here hours before the commencement of counting, Yadav, who was accompanied by CPI-ML Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and AICC in charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, among others, appealed to the Election Commission to ensure "impartiality" in the counting of votes.

The RJD leader recounted the 2020 assembly elections when he claimed: "Mahagathbandhan was certain to form the government, but for manipulations by pliant officials".