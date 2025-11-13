Bihar polls: RJD leader booked for 'inflammatory' remarks day ahead of counting

PATNA: RJD leader Sunil Kumar was on Thursday booked for making 'inflammatory remarks', a day ahead of the counting of votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections, police said.

Counting will begin at 8 am on Friday at 46 centres across 38 districts of the state.

Speaking to reporters here earlier in the day, Kumar had said, "People have voted for a change. Tejashwi Yadav's government will be formed in 2025. In 2020, the counting was halted for four hours, and if something like that happens this time as well, we will see a Nepal-like situation on the streets. Responsible officials will not be spared." The video of his statement has since gone viral on social media.