BJP leaders’ visit to Manipur sparks speculation over government formation

GUWAHATI: Speculation is rife in ethnic violence-hit Manipur over the possible formation of a new government, with the state remaining under President’s Rule since 13 February this year.

The buzz was triggered by the “sudden” visit of BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and the party’s Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra to the state. The two leaders arrived in Imphal on Wednesday for a two-day visit, following demands from BJP legislators for the formation of a “popular government.”

A BJP legislator said the two central leaders had come to “guide” the state’s leadership in the run-up to the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in early 2027.

“They interacted with different groups of people and party MLAs. They came to guide us so that we perform well in the 2027 elections,” the BJP legislator said, requesting anonymity.

“They said with conviction that the government will be formed and asked us to remove any other notion that we may have. They said we will go to elections with our own government,” the MLA further stated.

He, however, added that he had no idea when the government would be formed. The legislator dismissed media reports suggesting that Santhosh and Patra’s visit was aimed at reaching a consensus on the chief ministerial candidate. “There was no discussion at all on the matter,” he said.