Chhattisgarh emerges as India’s new logistics, mineral powerhouse with record copper export to China

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has marked a major milestone by flagging off the country’s largest-ever copper concentrate export to China, a development that positions the state as a rising hub in India’s logistics and industrial landscape, government officials said.
Scripting a new chapter in the country’s growth, a mega consignment of 12,000 metric tonnes of copper concentrate was dispatched from the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Nava Raipur. The first rake, carrying 2,200 metric tonnes, left for Visakhapatnam Port on November 11, from where it will be shipped to China.
Developed under the Department of Industries, the Nava Raipur MMLP is fast emerging as Central India’s gateway to global markets. Equipped with advanced cargo-handling systems, integrated rail connectivity, and cost-effective multimodal operations, the facility ensures that industries across the region can access international markets seamlessly and efficiently.
Chhattisgarh simultaneously continues to play a vital role in India’s mineral economy. Alongside copper, the state holds the unique distinction of being the sole producer of tin in the entire country.
In fact, 100 per cent of India’s tin output comes from Chhattisgarh, which possesses about 35.83 per cent of the nation’s total tin ore reserves. With an estimated 30 million tonnes of tin deposits located primarily in Dantewada and Sukma districts, the state serves as a key supplier for industries that depend on this crucial mineral.
Tin is an essential component in electronics, defence equipment, solar panels, and high-tech manufacturing, making Chhattisgarh’s contribution vital to modern technological advancement.
Over the past 25 years, Chhattisgarh’s mining sector has achieved remarkable progress. When the state was formed in November 2000, mineral revenue stood at just ₹429 crore. Today, it has surged to ₹14,592 crore — representing a 34-fold increase.
The government has introduced the Chhattisgarh State Logistics Policy 2025, a roadmap aimed at transforming the state into India’s leading logistics hub by 2047. The policy focuses on developing modern multimodal infrastructure, promoting exports, encouraging private investment, and creating large-scale employment opportunities through balanced regional development.
“The dispatch of Chhattisgarh’s largest copper export consignment is not just a commercial event, it is a powerful stride toward an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Chhattisgarh has reinforced its image as one of India’s most efficient and strategically located trade and logistics hubs, affirmed a government spokesperson.