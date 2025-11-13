Chhattisgarh emerges as India’s new logistics, mineral powerhouse with record copper export to China

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has marked a major milestone by flagging off the country’s largest-ever copper concentrate export to China, a development that positions the state as a rising hub in India’s logistics and industrial landscape, government officials said.

Scripting a new chapter in the country’s growth, a mega consignment of 12,000 metric tonnes of copper concentrate was dispatched from the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Nava Raipur. The first rake, carrying 2,200 metric tonnes, left for Visakhapatnam Port on November 11, from where it will be shipped to China.

Developed under the Department of Industries, the Nava Raipur MMLP is fast emerging as Central India’s gateway to global markets. Equipped with advanced cargo-handling systems, integrated rail connectivity, and cost-effective multimodal operations, the facility ensures that industries across the region can access international markets seamlessly and efficiently.

Chhattisgarh simultaneously continues to play a vital role in India’s mineral economy. Alongside copper, the state holds the unique distinction of being the sole producer of tin in the entire country.