Congress claims RSS engaged 'one of Pak's official lobbying arms' to espouse interests in US; Sangh rejects charge

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday alleged that the RSS has engaged "one of Pakistan's official lobbying arms" to espouse its interests in the US, and said this is hardly the first time that the Sangh has "betrayed national interest".

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) categorically rejected the Congress's charge.

RSS national media and publicity department head Sunil Ambekar said, "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh works in Bharat and has not engaged any lobbying firm in the United States of America."

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that a few days ago, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat acknowledged that the RSS isn't a registered organisation and that it does not pay taxes.