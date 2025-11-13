Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh faces court case over alleged custody of MF Husain painting

JAIPUR: Assam Congress in-charge and former Minister of State for Home Affairs Bhanwar Jitendra Singh is set to face trial in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court for allegedly failing to return a painting by renowned artist Maqbool Fida Husain (M.F. Husain).

According to the complaint, Singh, a member of Alwar’s erstwhile royal family, had borrowed the artwork from then Congress MP Prabha Thakur in 2014. Despite repeated requests from Thakur and her family, the painting was allegedly never returned.

Prabha Thakur’s son, Rohit Singh, has filed a petition in court over the matter. The court accepted the petition on November 11, 2025 and scheduled the hearing for November 25.