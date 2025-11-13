Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh faces court case over alleged custody of MF Husain painting

JAIPUR: Assam Congress in-charge and former Minister of State for Home Affairs Bhanwar Jitendra Singh is set to face trial in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court for allegedly failing to return a painting by renowned artist Maqbool Fida Husain (M.F. Husain).
According to the complaint, Singh, a member of Alwar’s erstwhile royal family, had borrowed the artwork from then Congress MP Prabha Thakur in 2014. Despite repeated requests from Thakur and her family, the painting was allegedly never returned.
Prabha Thakur’s son, Rohit Singh, has filed a petition in court over the matter. The court accepted the petition on November 11, 2025 and scheduled the hearing for November 25.
Rohit Singh alleged that the former Union Minister had offered to give the family miniature Bundi paintings in exchange for the Husain artwork. However, despite several written and verbal reminders from his mother, the painting was never returned.
The petitioner informed the court that he and his mother had purchased the M.F. Husain painting from Saatchi Gallery, Mumbai, in 2013 for Rs 2.25 lakh. He further claimed that the artwork’s current market value exceeds Rs 1 crore.
Earlier, Rohit Singh had approached the Magistrate Court in March, but the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate dismissed the complaint, ruling that no case of fraud or criminal breach of trust had been established. However, the Special Judge later set aside that order, observing that the painting had been handed over to Bhanwar Jitendra Singh in April 2014 merely for viewing and possible purchase, not as a gift.
Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, a senior Congress leader considered close to the Gandhi family, has previously served as a two-time MLA from the Alwar City Assembly constituency and was elected MP from Alwar in 2009. He later lost two consecutive Lok Sabha elections, and the party did not field him from Alwar in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.