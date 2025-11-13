Delhi blast: J&K police examine Maruti Brezza parked inside Al-Falah University

CHANDIGARH: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday examined a Maruti Brezza car parked inside Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

"A suspicious (Maruti) Brezza car at Al Falah University in Dhauj is being inspected by Jammu and Kashmir Police," Faridabad police said in an official statement.

A Haryana police officer on condition of anonymity said, "The Haryana-registered vehicle was found in the university parking lot, as part of the ongoing investigations as many cars parked in the medical college premises of the university have been examined, and ownership documents of these vehicles are being verified.’’

Sources said that police teams are scanning registration details, CCTV footage and entry records of all vehicles parked inside the university’s medical and hostel areas.

Sources added that the Brezza car was spotted in the university parking lot during an extensive inspection of vehicles linked to the doctors suspected to be behind the Delhi blast.

This development comes after two vehicles, including a red EcoSport car, linked to the suspects were traced by the investigating agencies.

Sources pointed out that the Hyundai i20 used in the Red Fort blast was parked for nearly 11 days inside the Al-Falah Medical College campus before being driven to Delhi.

The car was parked inside the college premises from October 29 to November 10.

After investigation revealed that the suspects had procured the three cars to carry vehicle-borne IEDs, the Delhi police sounded an alert across all police stations, police outposts and border checkpoints to trace the red Ford EcoSport.