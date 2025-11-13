ED seizes assets worth Rs 61 crore of ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son in Chhattisgarh liquor scam

“Investigation conducted under PMLA has revealed that Chaitanya Baghel, son of Bhupesh Baghel, was positioned at the apex of the liquor syndicate. His position as the Chief Minister’s son made him the controller and ultimate authority of the liquor syndicate. He was responsible for maintaining the ‘hisab’ (accounts) of all illicit funds collected by the syndicate. All major decisions relating to collection, channelisation, and distribution of such funds – proceeds of crime – were taken under his directions,” the agency said in a statement.

The probe further established that he was allegedly a recipient of the proceeds of crime, which he layered through his real estate business and projected as untainted assets. Chaitanya Baghel allegedly utilised the proceeds of crime generated from the liquor scam for the development of his real estate project “Vitthal Green” under his proprietorship concern, Baghel Developers.

The agency arrested him on July 18, 2025, and he is presently in judicial custody.

Earlier, in this case, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Trilok Singh Dhillon, Anwar Dhebar, Arun Pati Tripathi (ITS), and Kawasi Lakhma, MLA and then Excise Minister of Chhattisgarh, were arrested by the ED.

Further investigation is under progress.