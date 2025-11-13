ED seizes assets worth Rs 61 crore of ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son in Chhattisgarh liquor scam

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths have attached assets worth ₹61.20 crore belonging to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s son, Chaitanya Baghel, in connection with the alleged ₹2,500 crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam, the agency said on Thursday.
The attached assets include immovable properties comprising 364 residential plots and agricultural lands worth ₹59.96 crore. The present attachment of ₹61.20 crore is in continuation of earlier attachments of immovable properties valued at approximately ₹215 crore.
The agency initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offence Wing of Raipur Police in Chhattisgarh in connection with the liquor scam case. Police investigation has revealed that the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam resulted in a massive loss to the state exchequer and enriched the beneficiaries with more than ₹2,500 crore of proceeds of crime generated through the commission of scheduled offences.
“Investigation conducted under PMLA has revealed that Chaitanya Baghel, son of Bhupesh Baghel, was positioned at the apex of the liquor syndicate. His position as the Chief Minister’s son made him the controller and ultimate authority of the liquor syndicate. He was responsible for maintaining the ‘hisab’ (accounts) of all illicit funds collected by the syndicate. All major decisions relating to collection, channelisation, and distribution of such funds – proceeds of crime – were taken under his directions,” the agency said in a statement.
The probe further established that he was allegedly a recipient of the proceeds of crime, which he layered through his real estate business and projected as untainted assets. Chaitanya Baghel allegedly utilised the proceeds of crime generated from the liquor scam for the development of his real estate project “Vitthal Green” under his proprietorship concern, Baghel Developers.
The agency arrested him on July 18, 2025, and he is presently in judicial custody.
Earlier, in this case, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Trilok Singh Dhillon, Anwar Dhebar, Arun Pati Tripathi (ITS), and Kawasi Lakhma, MLA and then Excise Minister of Chhattisgarh, were arrested by the ED.
Further investigation is under progress.