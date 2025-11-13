India’s fight against TB is achieving remarkable momentum: PM Modi

Complimenting those who have worked towards achieving the success, the prime minister said, “We remain committed to ensuring a healthy and fit India!"

India aims to eliminate TB by 2025, ahead of the global target of 2030.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on X: “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi, India has emerged as a global frontrunner in the fight against TB! The @WHO has acknowledged India’s remarkable progress of reducing TB incidence by 21% since 2015, nearly twice the global rate. Treatment coverage now stands at 92%, with a 90% success rate, placing India far ahead of others.”

“This success is powered by Jan Andolan for #TBMuktBharat. In 2024, India detected 26.18 lakh TB patients: highest ever in a year. Modern technology has been a game changer: portable, AI-enabled X-rays and decentralised NAAT testing are detecting cases faster, cutting transmission and saving lives. Together, through true Jan Bhagidari, we are moving closer to a TB-free India,” Nadda said.

According to the WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2025, India is among eight countries accounting for 67 % of total TB cases in 2024.

In 2024, 87% of the global number of people who developed TB disease was concentrated in 30 countries. Just eight of them accounted for 67% of the global total: India (25%), Indonesia (10%), the Philippines (6.8%), China (6.5%), Pakistan (6.3%), Nigeria (4.8%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (3.9%) and Bangladesh (3.6%).

The global report released Wednesday said India alone accounted for 28% of deaths globally caused by TB among HIV-negative people, while the country accounted for 25% of deaths among people with or without HIV in 2024.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India’s TB incidence (new cases emerging each year) reduced by 21% - from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024 - at almost double the pace of the decline observed globally at 12 %.