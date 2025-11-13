J&K doctors under probe, agencies on hot chase of terror modules

SRINAGAR: After the busting of a ‘white-collar’ inter-state terror module comprising medical professionals, Jammu and Kashmir police and intelligence agencies have launched an extensive background check on the doctors, who are directly or indirectly connected to the arrested persons or Dr Umar Nabi, suspected to have driven the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort in Delhi on Monday.

Sources said police are screening background of doctors, who were friends with Dr Nabi, Dr Muzamil, who worked at Al Falah in Faridabad, and Dr Adeeel, who was with a hospital in UP’s Saharanpur. “Police are conducting a check on doctors who were classmates or close associates of the trio. This includes those who studied with them at Government Medical College Srinagar, as well as those who worked with them at GMC Anantnag before they moved out of Jammu and Kashmir,” a police officer said.

“The aim of the background check is to ensure that no professional or financial links to the suspected terror module are overlooked,” the officer said. Over a dozen doctors from the Valley have been questioned. “The interrogations are being carried out to ascertain whether any of them were aware of, or inadvertently aided the activities of the module,” another officer said.

According to sources, two doctors Dr Zahoor, said to be a friend of Dr Nabi, and Dr Tajamul Malik, a resident of Kulgam, have been picked up for questioning. Another doctor Sajjad Ahmed Malla, a resident of Pulwama and an alleged associate of Dr Nabi, was detained from his residence in south Kashmir. He was working in a Delhi hospital. Police said questioning of doctors does not imply that they are linked to terror modules or Delhi blast. “We are tracing communication trails to ensure there are no hidden links to terror network or Delhi blast,” a police officer said.