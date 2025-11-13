Modi chairs CCS meeting to firm up ‘befitting response’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his residence on Wednesday to assess the situation following Monday’s explosion stressing the need for a befitting response against those responsible for the attack.
Upon returning from Bhutan, the Prime Minister went straight to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital to meet the victims injured in the blast. He said in a social media post, “Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!”
Before the CCS meeting, the prime minister again affirmed that the perpetrators would not be spared.
The Union Cabinet also met separately and unanimously condemned the blast, reaffirming India’s zero tolerance policy toward terrorism in all its forms. It appreciated the global support extended to India and lauded the timely response of security agencies and citizens who acted with courage and compassion.
Although officials did not issue a briefing after the CCS meeting, sources indicated that committee members held a detailed discussion on the progress of the investigation, which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently leading. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the meeting, where officials shared inputs and assessed the security situation.
“It can be understood that the meeting would have gone into detail on every aspect and initial findings, with discussions on post-blast action against the conspirators. Since this was the first car blast after the first round of Operation Sindoor was halted, the government would certainly be uncompromising against terrorism,” a source said. The source added that the government granted security forces full authority to track down those behind the attack.
The CCS meeting was followed by a Union Cabinet session paying tribute to the victims. Both meetings lasted several hours. The Ministry of Home Affairs has formally handed over the case to the NIA, and the government is expected to act once the investigation concludes.