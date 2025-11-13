Modi chairs CCS meeting to firm up ‘befitting response’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his residence on Wednesday to assess the situation following Monday’s explosion stressing the need for a befitting response against those responsible for the attack.

Upon returning from Bhutan, the Prime Minister went straight to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital to meet the victims injured in the blast. He said in a social media post, “Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!”

Before the CCS meeting, the prime minister again affirmed that the perpetrators would not be spared.

The Union Cabinet also met separately and unanimously condemned the blast, reaffirming India’s zero tolerance policy toward terrorism in all its forms. It appreciated the global support extended to India and lauded the timely response of security agencies and citizens who acted with courage and compassion.