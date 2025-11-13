Only one in three adults with diabetes receives treatment in South-East Asia: WHO

NEW DELHI: Only one in three adults with diabetes receives treatment across the South-East Asia region, and less than 15 per cent have their blood glucose levels adequately controlled, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday on the occasion of World Diabetes Day.
The region, which includes India, faces a significant challenge, with over 279 million adults living with diabetes, one-third of the global burden, and a high number of undiagnosed, untreated, or poorly controlled cases, the WHO said.
“Diabetes, a chronic metabolic disease, can lead to life-threatening damage to the heart, kidneys, nerves, and eyes if diagnosed late or managed poorly,” said Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia (WHO SEARO).
This year, the theme of World Diabetes Day is ‘Diabetes across life stages,’ recognising that every person living with diabetes should have access to integrated care and supportive environments and policies that promote health, dignity, and self-management.
“We highlight the need for equitable, age-responsive approaches to diabetes prevention, diagnosis, and management across the life course,” she said.
“Children with diabetes need timely and tailored care at home and school to help them grow, learn, and thrive. Managing diabetes during pregnancy supports the health and future of both mother and baby, while older adults need ongoing support and knowledge to manage their condition and reduce the risk of complications,” she added.
While type 1 diabetes, which typically begins in childhood and adolescence, cannot currently be prevented, it can be managed.
The risk of type 2 diabetes can be reduced through a healthy lifestyle, including physical activity, a balanced diet, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol. Medication and a healthy lifestyle can also help avoid complications in those already diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.
Dr Boehme said that in 2023, the 11 member states adopted the regional resolution ‘SEAHEARTS: Accelerating prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases’ to promote diabetes coverage and control through the implementation of the WHO HEARTS technical package in primary health care.
In 2024, the endorsement of the ‘Colombo Call for Action for strengthening prevention and control of diabetes in the WHO South-East Asia Region’ provided a set of practical and feasible catalytic actions to reduce the risks of diabetes and ensure that all people diagnosed have access to quality treatment and care.
This includes access to affordable treatment, including the provision of insulin and blood glucose self-monitoring devices through national health coverage benefit packages.
“Most member states now have in place evidence-based drug- and dose-specific management protocols for diabetes and provide at least one hypoglycaemic drug at the health facility level,” she said, adding that more than 33 million people with diabetes have been placed on protocol-based management in public health facilities throughout the region.
“On World Diabetes Day, I call upon governments, non-governmental organisations, health professionals, and communities to reaffirm our commitment and redouble our efforts to address the burden of diabetes across all life stages,” she said.
The 2023 Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study has shown that an estimated 101 million people in India had diabetes, 136 million were pre-diabetic, and 315 million people had hypertension in 2021. The study, which was coordinated with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) from November 2008 to December 2020, found the prevalence of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes to be 11.4 per cent and 15.3 per cent, respectively, in India.