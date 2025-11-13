Opposition has accepted defeat, NDA set for huge win in Bihar: JDU MP Sanjay Jha ahead of counting day

NEW DELHI: With the exit polls predicting an NDA victory in the Bihar polls, JDU MP Sanjay Jha said that the opposition has already accepted defeat and is projecting a "huge win" for his party in the upcoming vote count.

Speaking to reporters, Jha said, "They know what the result will be. They have accepted defeat and started instigating their people. What kind of language are these people (RJD leader Sunil Singh) using...As per our assessment, we will register a huge win..."

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed the opposition INDIA bloc for allegedly supporting corrupt leaders, while expressing confidence in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory in the Bihar assembly elections.

Singh said that he is confidence of the alliance winning more than 206 seats, even better than the performance in the 2010 assembly elections as people have put their trust in the development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, part of the INDIA bloc, is a corrupt person "who has lived solely for his family," and as such no person would want to vote for them.

"Whether it's Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, or Rahul Gandhi, why would anyone vote for these people in Bihar? Why would anyone vote for a corrupt person like Lalu Yadav, who has lived his entire life solely for his family? He neither helped the poor nor the Yadavs. That is why the people of Bihar have voted for development under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar," Singh told ANI here.