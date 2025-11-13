Political parties hold hectic parleys to review preparations as Bihar readies for counting of votes

PATNA: Leaders across the political spectrum of Bihar on Thursday held hectic parleys and reviewed last-minute preparations as the state was readying for the counting of votes polled in the recently held high-stakes assembly polls that will decide whether Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister, will get a record fifth term.

RJD leader and INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav said his party workers and the common people were ready to handle "any unconstitutional activity during counting", while a lesser-known RJD leader, Sunil Kumar Singh, threatened that a "Nepal-like situation" would be witnessed on the streets if "counting is halted, like in 2020".

The BJP, on the other hand, said the RJD leaders' remarks expressed their despair as the people, who have sealed their mandate in EVMs, have decided to give another term to the NDA.

Party state president Dilip Jaiswal said the party leaders are in constant touch with workers at counting centres and hoped that, as the polling went peacefully, the counting day would also remain eventless.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "I held a virtual meeting with party candidates and district office-bearers ahead of the counting.