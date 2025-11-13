Punjab police bust ISI-backed grenade attack module; ten arrested, weapons recovered in separate operations

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police have recovered a hand grenade and several weapons in two separate operations. In one case, the force dismantled a Pakistan-based ISI-backed grenade attack module with the arrest of ten key operatives. In another, police recovered two foreign-made pistols.
Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated that Ludhiana Commissionerate Police had successfully neutralised a Pakistan-based ISI-backed module with the arrest of ten operatives linked to foreign handlers. Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, Shekhar Singh, and Ajay Singh alias Ajay, all residents of Muktsar. Amrik Singh, Parminder alias Chiri, Vijay, Sukhjit Singh alias Sukh Brar, Sukhwinder Singh, Karanveer Singh alias Vicky, and Sajan Kumar alias Sanju have been brought on production warrants from different jails for their roles as couriers and facilitators.
Police teams recovered one 86P Chinese hand grenade, a black kit, and a pair of gloves from the arrested individuals. Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through three Malaysia-based operatives who coordinated the pickup and delivery of the grenade. The handlers had allegedly assigned the group to carry out an attack in a populated area to create unrest in the state.
Further investigations are underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in the case.
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said that, acting on credible intelligence, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against suspects Kuldeep Singh, Shekhar Singh, and Ajay Singh alias Ajay at Police Station Jodhewal. Given the sensitivity of the matter, special teams were constituted under the supervision of the DCP (Investigation) and DCP (City) to ensure swift and effective action.
Sharma further stated that the foreign-based masterminds have been identified as Malaysia-based Ajay alias Ajay Malaysia, Jass Behbal, and Pawandeep. These individuals, residing abroad, were in contact with local facilitators Amrik Singh and Parminder, who had previously been involved in drug smuggling operations for them.
During the investigation, Vijay, brother of Ajay (Malaysia), who was lodged in Ganganagar Jail in connection with a commercial quantity NDPS Act case, was arrested on production warrant for his role as a facilitator. The probe also uncovered a local network involving Sukhjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Karanveer Singh, and Sajan alias Sanju, who were assisting in the delivery of the grenade in Punjab.
The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been invoked, and Red Corner Notices (RCNs) have been issued against the accused operating from abroad. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.
A case has been registered under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosives Act and Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Jodhewal.
In a separate operation, Batala Police apprehended key associates of foreign-based gangster Amrit Dalam of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang, recovering two foreign-made .30 calibre pistols along with live cartridges.
Those arrested have been identified as Vijay Masih, a resident of Satkoha in Batala, and Malkit Singh, a resident of Naharpur Khaddar in Batala. Preliminary investigations revealed that both accused were tasked by gangster Amrit Dalam to carry out targeted killings. Both men have prior criminal records, including cases registered under Attempt to Murder, the NDPS Act, and the Arms Act.
DGP Yadav said that Malkit Singh was also involved in a firing incident with rival gang members at Kalanaur Bus Stand in August 2025 and had been absconding since then. Further investigation is ongoing to uncover the full network and its linkages.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said that during the operation, Malkit Singh attempted to flee police custody and opened fire on the police party using a concealed weapon. He was overpowered after a brief exchange of fire and sustained a bullet injury. He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Batala, Suhail Qasim Mir, said that acting on reliable inputs, police apprehended Vijay Masih and recovered a foreign-made .30 bore pistol along with three live cartridges. Based on his disclosure, police also arrested his associate, Malkit Singh, a dangerous criminal closely linked with gangster Amrit Dalam and the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria network.
In this regard, two separate cases have been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 109, 221, and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Sekhwan in Batala.