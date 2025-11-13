Punjab police bust ISI-backed grenade attack module; ten arrested, weapons recovered in separate operations

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police have recovered a hand grenade and several weapons in two separate operations. In one case, the force dismantled a Pakistan-based ISI-backed grenade attack module with the arrest of ten key operatives. In another, police recovered two foreign-made pistols.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated that Ludhiana Commissionerate Police had successfully neutralised a Pakistan-based ISI-backed module with the arrest of ten operatives linked to foreign handlers. Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, Shekhar Singh, and Ajay Singh alias Ajay, all residents of Muktsar. Amrik Singh, Parminder alias Chiri, Vijay, Sukhjit Singh alias Sukh Brar, Sukhwinder Singh, Karanveer Singh alias Vicky, and Sajan Kumar alias Sanju have been brought on production warrants from different jails for their roles as couriers and facilitators.

Police teams recovered one 86P Chinese hand grenade, a black kit, and a pair of gloves from the arrested individuals. Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through three Malaysia-based operatives who coordinated the pickup and delivery of the grenade. The handlers had allegedly assigned the group to carry out an attack in a populated area to create unrest in the state.

Further investigations are underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in the case.