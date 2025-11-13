Red Fort blast: Association of Indian Universities suspends Al Falah University's membership

NEW DELHI: The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) revoked the membership of Al Falah University, which is under the scanner in connection with the Red Fort blast case, on Thursday, officials confirmed.

"It is intimated that, as per the Bye-laws of the Association of Indian Universities(AIU), all universities shall be treated as members as long as they remain in good standing," said AIU Secretary General, Pankaj Mittal, to PTI.

"However, it has come to notice that Al Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, does not appear to be in good standing.

Accordingly, the membership of AIU was accorded to Al Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, stands suspended with immediate effect," she added.

The university is no longer allowed to use the name or logo of AIU, and it has been asked to remove the logo from the official website, a top official informed.