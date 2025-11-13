RJD MLC threatens ‘Nepal-Bangladesh-style’ protests if vote counting is rigged, triggers political storm in Bihar

PATNA: A political storm has erupted in Bihar a day before the counting of votes after controversial RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh allegedly courted controversy by threatening “Nepal-Bangladesh-style Gen Z protests” in the state if any attempt was made to commit irregularities during the counting of votes of the recently concluded state assembly elections.

The counting of votes for the high-stakes assembly elections will be held on Friday (November 14). The election for 243 assembly seats was conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11 amid tight security arrangements. However, no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state during polling, and no re-polling was ordered by the Election Commission.

Speaking to media persons, Sunil Singh, who is considered close to the Lalu-Rabri family, said, “Many of our candidates were forcibly defeated in the 2020 assembly election. I have requested all our officials involved in the counting process that, if you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes witnessed on roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka [will be seen here] as well.”

He further said, “You will see the common people taking to the streets. We are vigilant about possible rigging in the counting of votes. We urge you (counting officials) not to do anything that goes against public sentiments.” He claimed that the high voter turnout in the 2025 assembly elections was an indication of a change of government.