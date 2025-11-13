RJD MLC threatens ‘Nepal-Bangladesh-style’ protests if vote counting is rigged, triggers political storm in Bihar

PATNA: A political storm has erupted in Bihar a day before the counting of votes after controversial RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh allegedly courted controversy by threatening “Nepal-Bangladesh-style Gen Z protests” in the state if any attempt was made to commit irregularities during the counting of votes of the recently concluded state assembly elections.
The counting of votes for the high-stakes assembly elections will be held on Friday (November 14). The election for 243 assembly seats was conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11 amid tight security arrangements. However, no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state during polling, and no re-polling was ordered by the Election Commission.
Speaking to media persons, Sunil Singh, who is considered close to the Lalu-Rabri family, said, “Many of our candidates were forcibly defeated in the 2020 assembly election. I have requested all our officials involved in the counting process that, if you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes witnessed on roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka [will be seen here] as well.”
He further said, “You will see the common people taking to the streets. We are vigilant about possible rigging in the counting of votes. We urge you (counting officials) not to do anything that goes against public sentiments.” He claimed that the high voter turnout in the 2025 assembly elections was an indication of a change of government.
The RJD legislator also said that if winning candidates of the opposition alliance were defeated through dishonest means, unimaginable violence would occur across the state, and no administration would be able to control it. “I just want to warn all polling officials not to repeat the ‘mistakes’ of the 2020 elections,” he told the media.
Sunil Singh’s remarks invited sharp reactions from the ruling NDA. Reacting to his warning to counting officials, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said that it showed the RJD had conceded defeat even before the counting of votes. “What they did during RJD rule will not be allowed to happen again. The Election Commission is the whole and sole authority after the Model Code of Conduct is enforced,” he said.
This is not the first time that Sunil Singh has made such provocative statements. He had earlier faced disciplinary action for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His latest comments come at a time when the political temperature in the state is already high over the counting of votes.
Meanwhile, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has ordered that an FIR be registered against the RJD MLC for his provocative and inflammatory statement. Sources said the Cyber Crime police have started an investigation after registering a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.