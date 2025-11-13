Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar; urges youth for peace, harmony

SRINAGAR: The spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on Thursday met Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Srinagar residence.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visited the Nageen residence of Mirwaiz today and held deliberations with him.

“During the cordial meeting, both leaders discussed the importance of peace, compassion, and inter-faith harmony in today’s world,” stated a statement issued by Mirwaiz Manzil, the office of Mirwaiz.

It stated that Sri Sri, who was visiting Kashmir after seven years, expressed happiness at being back in the Valley and lauded its spiritual and cultural heritage as a symbol of coexistence.

“Mirwaiz welcomed him and reiterated that the institution of the Mirwaiz remains committed to peace and dialogue as the most humane and effective means of addressing issues and resolving differences,” the statement said.

It stated that both leaders agreed that injustice and disempowerment lead to radicalisation that threatens peace.

Mirwaiz appreciated Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s recent anti-drug outreach in the Valley.