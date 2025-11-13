Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar; urges youth for peace, harmony

SRINAGAR: The spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on Thursday met Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Srinagar residence.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visited the Nageen residence of Mirwaiz today and held deliberations with him.
“During the cordial meeting, both leaders discussed the importance of peace, compassion, and inter-faith harmony in today’s world,” stated a statement issued by Mirwaiz Manzil, the office of Mirwaiz.
It stated that Sri Sri, who was visiting Kashmir after seven years, expressed happiness at being back in the Valley and lauded its spiritual and cultural heritage as a symbol of coexistence.
“Mirwaiz welcomed him and reiterated that the institution of the Mirwaiz remains committed to peace and dialogue as the most humane and effective means of addressing issues and resolving differences,” the statement said.
It stated that both leaders agreed that injustice and disempowerment lead to radicalisation that threatens peace.
Mirwaiz appreciated Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s recent anti-drug outreach in the Valley.
On Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s upcoming visit to Central Jail Srinagar, Mirwaiz stressed that a compassionate and humane approach must guide efforts for the release of political prisoners and youth, and urged the leader to play his role in this.
“Both leaders agreed that sustained dialogue and mutual understanding are essential to promote peace and human dignity,” added the statement.
On November 11, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed hundreds of college and university students from Kashmir at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar for the “Edu-Youth Meet” in a major youth mobilisation drive against drug abuse.
He had called upon youth to take collective action against drugs and violence and to redefine education as a path of happiness, creativity, and compassion.
Sri Sri urged Kashmiri youth to uphold communal harmony and embrace love over conflict. “Kashmiri youth stand for communal harmony.”