Tejashwi says will take oath as CM on Nov 18

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday claimed that he would take office as chief minister on November 18 and also dismissed the exit polls – most of which have predicted return of NDA to power in the state.

Tejashwi told media persons that exit poll predictions were streaming in when people were casting their votes during the second phase of the assembly polls on Tuesday.

He claimed that it clearly demonstrated that there was an intention to put psychological pressure on officials, apprehending slow counting of votes too. Poll results will be declared on November 14.

RJD leader said that the situation in Bihar is like that of 1995. “The atmosphere is Bihar like 1995, this time change is certain,” he said, adding that the party received encouraging feedback from the ground.