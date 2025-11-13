TMC hits out at ECI after UIDAI deactivates Aadhaar numbers of 34 lakh 'deceased' in Bengal

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) deactivated Aadhaar numbers of around 34 lakh deceased people in West Bengal, triggering serious controversy in the poll-bound state.

Assembly elections in Bengal are scheduled to be held in April–May next year.

It is learnt that the UIDAI recently held a meeting with officials from the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal and informed them about the deactivation of Aadhaar numbers belonging to such a large number of deceased residents from the state.

The UIDAI’s revelations identifying 34 lakh deceased individuals with Aadhaar cards have virtually placed the ruling party in an embarrassing situation, particularly at a time when the national poll body has been seeking the exact number of deceased and fake voters in the state through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Around seven crore enumeration forms have been distributed among voters so far across the state’s 294 Assembly constituencies since the month-long SIR process commenced on 4 November. According to the ECI, there are 7.66 crore voters in the state.