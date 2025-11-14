AAP retains Tarn Taran assembly seat, Akali Dal in second spot, Congress finishes fourth and BJP fifth

CHANDIGARH: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has retained the Tarn Taran assembly seat in Punjab, with its candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu defeating his nearest rival and Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by 12,091 votes. An independent candidate supported by the rebel Akali faction finished in third position, while the Congress and BJP trailed in the fourth and fifth positions respectively.
Sandhu secured 42,649 votes against Randhawa's 30,558 after the completion of all 16 rounds of counting. Randhawa was leading in the first three rounds of counting before Sandhu took over and maintained a steady lead. The bypoll was seen as a litmus test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling AAP. With today’s win, the party has won six of the seven bypolls held in the state since it came to power in March 2022.
Tarn Taran falls within Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Amrit Pal Singh who has been booked under the National Security Act and is lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. The Akali Dal had fielded Randhawa, a retired principal having the family legacy of ‘Dharmi Fauji’, referring to those who had abandoned the defence services and fought against the Army during Operation Blue Star.
Independent candidate Mandeep Singh was in the third spot with 19,620 votes. He was the joint candidate of the Amritpal Singh-led party Waris Punjab De (WPD) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Punarsurjit). Mandeep is the brother of Sandeep Singh Sunny, an accused in the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri. Sunny is currently lodged in the Sangrur jail and had hit the headlines recently for assaulting former police officers, convicted in fake encounter cases, in Patiala jail.
Political observers said that the tough fight given by Randhawa testified that the rebel Akali faction has failed to loosen the SAD’s ‘Panthic grip’.
Karanbir Singh Burj of the Congress came fourth with 15,078 votes and Harjit Singh Sandhu of the BJP was a distant fifth with 6,239 votes. While Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with the top brass of the party both at the state and central level campaigned for him, Sandhu failed to make an impact in the bypoll.
There were celebrations at AAP offices in Tarn Taran and Chandigarh with party workers dancing to dhol beats and bursting firecrackers to celebrate the victory.
Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Punjab Police, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X, "I congratulate @DGPPunjabPolice Gaurav Yadav and his team comprising State Intelligence Chief PK Sinha, CP Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, DIG Ferozepur range Harmanbir Singh, SSPs of Tarntaran, Amritsar (Rural), Batala and Moga districts for ensuring the victory of Punjab Police candidate Harmeet Sandhu in the Tarn Taran bye election. God save democracy!"
A total of 15 candidates were in the fray. The Tarn Taran seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.