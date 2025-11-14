AAP retains Tarn Taran assembly seat, Akali Dal in second spot, Congress finishes fourth and BJP fifth

CHANDIGARH: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has retained the Tarn Taran assembly seat in Punjab, with its candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu defeating his nearest rival and Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by 12,091 votes. An independent candidate supported by the rebel Akali faction finished in third position, while the Congress and BJP trailed in the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Sandhu secured 42,649 votes against Randhawa's 30,558 after the completion of all 16 rounds of counting. Randhawa was leading in the first three rounds of counting before Sandhu took over and maintained a steady lead. The bypoll was seen as a litmus test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling AAP. With today’s win, the party has won six of the seven bypolls held in the state since it came to power in March 2022.

Tarn Taran falls within Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Amrit Pal Singh who has been booked under the National Security Act and is lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. The Akali Dal had fielded Randhawa, a retired principal having the family legacy of ‘Dharmi Fauji’, referring to those who had abandoned the defence services and fought against the Army during Operation Blue Star.

Independent candidate Mandeep Singh was in the third spot with 19,620 votes. He was the joint candidate of the Amritpal Singh-led party Waris Punjab De (WPD) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Punarsurjit). Mandeep is the brother of Sandeep Singh Sunny, an accused in the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri. Sunny is currently lodged in the Sangrur jail and had hit the headlines recently for assaulting former police officers, convicted in fake encounter cases, in Patiala jail.