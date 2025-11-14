Another Pune land 'scam': Official suspended over sale of Animal Husbandry dept's 15-acre plot

PUNE: The Inspector General Registration (IGR) has suspended an official and ordered a high-level probe after a 15-acre government plot in Pune district belonging to the Animal Husbandry Department was allegedly sold in violation of state rules.

The land located in Tathawade in Pimpri Chinchwad was sold for Rs 33 crore despite it being classified as non-transferable, officials said on Thursday. The property cannot be sold without prior approval from the state government, they said.

"The IGR suspended Vidya Shankar Bade (Sangle), Senior Clerk and In-charge Sub-Registrar (Class II) of Haveli No.17. A joint inquiry by the Deputy Inspector General of Registration and Stamps and the District Registrar found Bade had registered the sale deed despite clear restrictions on transfer," an official said.

Bade allegedly accepted an outdated 7/12 extract from June 2023, which did not reflect the land's ownership status, and failed to verify the updated record from February 2025 that listed the Commissioner of the Animal Husbandry Department as the lawful owner, he added, quoting from the inquiry report.

Bade also allegedly used the "skip" or "keep option" in the registration software to bypass verification safeguards.