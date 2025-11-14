Bihar polls: BJP's Maithili Thakur creates history in Alinagar

Twenty-five-year-old folk singer and BJP candidate Maithili Thakur has emerged as a giant slayer in the 2025 Bihar elections.

Contesting from Alinagar in Darbhanga, she maintained a steady lead over RJD heavyweight Binod Mishra from the moment counting began on Friday morning.

Thakur is poised to become the youngest member of the new Bihar Assembly.

Hailing from Benipatti in the neighbouring Madhubani district, about 35 km from the Mithila region, Thakur is trained in Indian classical and devotional music.

She joined the BJP in October, soon after the party announced its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar elections.

Alinagar is a Brahmin-dominated constituency with a sizeable population of Muslims, Yadavs, and Extremely Backward Classes such as Mallahs and Paswans. A win here would also be historic for the BJP, which has never won this seat before.