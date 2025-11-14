Blast at J-K police station while handling samples of explosives seized in Faridabad; eight injured

SRINAGAR: An accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in the outskirts of the city here late on Friday night injured at least eight personnel extracting samples from a massive cache of explosives recently seized in connection with the 'white-collar' terror module case, officials said.

They said the blast occurred while personnel were handling the explosive material that had been brought from Haryana's Faridabad.

The material, part of the 360 kilograms of explosives recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie, was being sampled as part of the ongoing investigation, the officials said.

Ambulance and police sirens broke the silence of the night as the injured were rushed to a hospital.

Small successive explosions prevented immediate rescue operations by the bomb disposal squad.

It was not immediately clear if the entire 360 kg of explosives was stored at the police station, where the primary case for the terror module was registered.

The entire conspiracy was unravelled after the posters threatening police and security forces appeared on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October.