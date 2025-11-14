Congress seeks All-party meet, early house session

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately chair an all-party meeting in the aftermath of the Delhi blast and asked whether the “new normal doctrine” defined by the government following the Pahalgam attack of treating any future terror strike as an ‘act of war’ stands.

The opposition party also demanded that the winter session of Parliament, scheduled to start on December 1, be advanced so that there could be a debate on the ‘ghastly’ incident. Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera called for accountability fixes, asking whether Home Minister Amit Shah takes responsibility given that several major terror attacks have occurred.

He said it was surprising that the government “took 48 hours to acknowledge the Red Fort blast as an act of terror”, adding, “The people of India deserve to know why it took so long for the government to call this a terror strike.” He added, “For three days, confusion and speculation were allowed to fester.” After the Mumbai terror attack under the UPA, the then home minister Shivraj Patil had resigned, Khera recalled.