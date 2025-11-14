Congress seeks All-party meet, early house session

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately chair an all-party meeting in the aftermath of the Delhi blast and asked whether the “new normal doctrine” defined by the government following the Pahalgam attack of treating any future terror strike as an ‘act of war’ stands.
The opposition party also demanded that the winter session of Parliament, scheduled to start on December 1, be advanced so that there could be a debate on the ‘ghastly’ incident. Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera called for accountability fixes, asking whether Home Minister Amit Shah takes responsibility given that several major terror attacks have occurred.
He said it was surprising that the government “took 48 hours to acknowledge the Red Fort blast as an act of terror”, adding, “The people of India deserve to know why it took so long for the government to call this a terror strike.” He added, “For three days, confusion and speculation were allowed to fester.” After the Mumbai terror attack under the UPA, the then home minister Shivraj Patil had resigned, Khera recalled.
Despite intelligence agencies and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval keeping a close watch, how did 2,900 kg of explosives reach Faridabad? he asked. Stating that the opposition has always stood with the government when a terror attack has occurred and would continue to do so, he said, “But it is our duty to ask questions.” “Who is taking responsibility for this?” Khera asked.
After Pahalgam, the government had come up with a ‘new normal doctrine’ that any terror attack will be considered an act of war and asked if that statement still stands.
“This act of terror draws its sustenance, support and inspiration from external forces. Therefore, we want to know from the prime minister whether the so-called new normal doctrine that was touted during Operation Sindoor and after Pahalgam by the PM and the BJP government still stands,” Khera said.