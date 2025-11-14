Congress stuns BJP in Anta bypoll as Pramod Jain Bhaya secures fourth Assembly entry

JAIPUR: In a major setback for the ruling BJP in Rajasthan, the Anta Assembly by-election delivered a decisive victory to veteran Congress leader Pramod Jain Bhaya, who has now entered the Assembly for the fourth time.

Bhaya secured 69,462 votes, defeating BJP candidate Morpal Suman, who received 53,868 votes. Independent candidate Naresh Meena finished a close third with 53,740 votes.

The result is being widely viewed as a morale booster for the Congress as the party looks ahead to the 2028 Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Bhaya and used the occasion to criticise the BJP government. In a social media post, he wrote, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all voters for giving Congress victory in the Anta by-election and extend my heartfelt congratulations to newly elected MLA Pramod Jain Bhaya.” Congress leaders claimed that the mandate reaffirms public confidence in the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The outcome has also been interpreted as a major setback for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, as Anta is considered one of Raje’s key influence areas.

Adding to the significance, her son and Jhalawar–Baran MP Dushyant Singh served as the election observer, and Anta falls within his Lok Sabha constituency. Both Bhajanlal and Raje had collectively campaigned for the party’s candidate, Morpal Suman.

The by-election was seen as a major test for the state’s BJP government. Treating it as a prestige battle, the BJP fielded its top leadership, including CM Sharma, former CM Raje and several senior leaders, but the campaign strategy failed to deliver. Morpal Suman, considered a close associate of Raje, could not secure a win.