DRDO’s indigenous man-portable AUVs mark major step in autonomous mine countermeasures

A new generation of man-portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (MP-AUVs) has been successfully developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), for mine countermeasure missions.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, said, “The MP-AUV offers rapid response capability with reduced operational risk and logistic footprint for naval mine warfare applications.”

The system comprises multiple AUVs equipped with side-scan sonar and underwater cameras as the primary payloads for real-time detection and classification of mine-like objects. The onboard deep learning-based target recognition algorithms enable autonomous classification, significantly reducing operator workload and mission time.