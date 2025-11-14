Ghatshila bypoll: JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren defeats BJP’s Babulal Soren by 38,524 votes

RANCHI: JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren has won the Ghatshila Assembly by-election, securing 1,04,794 votes and defeating the BJP’s Babulal Soren by a decisive margin of 38,524 votes. The result has infused fresh enthusiasm into the JMM, reaffirming the party’s strength in one of its traditional bastions.

Counting began at 8 a.m. on Friday at Jamshedpur Co-operative College, and Somesh Soren took the lead from the very first round, opening with a margin of 3,246 votes. He maintained his lead throughout all 20 rounds of counting, with the gap widening steadily and triggering jubilant celebrations among JMM supporters.

Party workers waved flags, beat drums, lit crackers, and danced as the numbers continued to favour their candidate. Expressing his gratitude, Somesh Chandra Soren thanked voters for their overwhelming support and pledged to work with dedication for the development of Ghatshila.