Grand alliance banks on caste factors, Tejashwi

NEW DELHI: As the countdown begins, it’s a battle of nerves for the Mahagathbandhan, the Opposition bloc led by the RJD, Congress, and Left parties struggling to stage a comeback against the NDA. While all exit polls have painted a gloomy picture for the alliance, its CM face Tejashwi Yadav has exuded confidence that the people of Bihar have voted for change.

Yadav’s optimism perhaps stems from the alliance’s manifesto promise of job creation, increased social spending, and other welfare measures to blunt the NDA’s organisational advantage and CM Nitish Kumar’s enduring political influence. The principal party, RJD, is also hoping to consolidate its support among various caste groups, particularly the extremely backward classes, with the entry of a new ally—Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). The EBCs constitute 36.01% of the total population of the state.

The results will show if the Mahagathbandhan’s gamble to announce the Mallah leader as Deputy CM paid off or not. Opposition leaders say that Sahani has added a fresh social arithmetic to the alliance, potentially expanding its reach among non-Yadav OBCs and riverine communities that had largely drifted towards the NDA in recent elections. Sahani has contested in 12 seats. Another new partner to watch out for is the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP), led by I P Gupta, who is contesting on three seats and is expected to draw votes from the Tanti-Tantwa, among others.

While the RJD is pinning its hope on resurgence with Tejashwi at the helm, the party expects that a victory of the alliance would cement his position as the pre-eminent leader of the Opposition in the Hindi heartland. The Opposition believes that anti-incumbency, rural distress and anger over unemployment benefit it.