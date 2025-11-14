Gujarat woman strangles her two kids to death following a 'command' in dream

AHMEDABAD: A night of horror unfolded in Gujarat’s Navsari district when a woman in Bilimora allegedly strangled her two sleeping kids, Harsh (7), and Ved (4), claiming to have heard a voice in her dream to kill them.

She then attacked her father-in-law, Inderpal Sharma, who narrowly escaped.

At 2:30 am, a police convoy reached the spot, broke open the door, and found the accused sitting beside the lifeless bodies of her children. Officers immediately detained her, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and launched a full-scale investigation.

The incident has triggered a probe into possible psychological or ritualistic, and criminal possibilities in depth.

This gruesome crime has sent shockwaves across the region. The crime took place in Maharaja Apartment, Devsar village, where the accused woman, originally from Uttar Pradesh, lived with her family.

According to the police, the tragedy took place at 1:30 am, when the woman reportedly heard a command in her dream, “Kill your children.”

The moment she woke up, she allegedly strangled her kids who were asleep beside her. Police say the woman then targeted her father-in-law, attacking him violently. She allegedly struck him with a glass and even bit his ear, ripping it off.