Gujarat woman strangles her two kids to death following a 'command' in dream

AHMEDABAD: A night of horror unfolded in Gujarat’s Navsari district when a woman in Bilimora allegedly strangled her two sleeping kids, Harsh (7), and Ved (4), claiming to have heard a voice in her dream to kill them.
She then attacked her father-in-law, Inderpal Sharma, who narrowly escaped.
At 2:30 am, a police convoy reached the spot, broke open the door, and found the accused sitting beside the lifeless bodies of her children. Officers immediately detained her, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and launched a full-scale investigation.
The incident has triggered a probe into possible psychological or ritualistic, and criminal possibilities in depth.
This gruesome crime has sent shockwaves across the region. The crime took place in Maharaja Apartment, Devsar village, where the accused woman, originally from Uttar Pradesh, lived with her family.
According to the police, the tragedy took place at 1:30 am, when the woman reportedly heard a command in her dream, “Kill your children.”
The moment she woke up, she allegedly strangled her kids who were asleep beside her. Police say the woman then targeted her father-in-law, attacking him violently. She allegedly struck him with a glass and even bit his ear, ripping it off.
Inderpal managed to flee the house shouting for help, prompting neighbours to gather outside. As the crowd gathered, the woman locked herself inside the home.
Officers immediately detained her, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and launched a full-scale investigation.
Her husband is currently admitted to a Bilimora hospital for typhoid, leaving the woman alone with the children at the time of the crime.
Her father-in-law, Inderpal Sharma, still shaken, described the nightmare to the local media: “At 8 pm, I went to give tiffin to my son and wife at the hospital and returned home to sleep in the outer room. I don’t know what happened to my daughter-in-law at night. She killed both my grandchildren. After that, she attacked me with a glass. She stuffed my ear with paper and tried to kill me, too. I ran out shouting for help; neighbours gathered and called the police.”
DySP Bhagirath Singh Gohil, explaining the case in detail, said, "The woman told the police she killed them ‘for the sake of her ancestors’ after she heard voices instructing her to do so. She also attempted to commit suicide afterward.”
The DySP added that the investigation is now looking into deeper motives.
“We have learned that the accused regularly visited a temple. We are interrogating her further and will involve psychiatric experts. We are also checking whether this is connected to any tantric ritual or if there were other psychological reasons. The FSL team is examining the scene. Only a detailed investigation will reveal the true cause.”
As the community mourns the two young lives lost, Navsari police continue to investigate the case.