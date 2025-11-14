IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI to get advanced jammer pods; DRDO develops new autonomous underwater vehicles

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) frontline Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft will see enhanced capabilities as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) moves to acquire Aircraft Self Protection Jammer (ASPJ) pods. In addition, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a new generation of man-portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (MP-AUVs) for mine countermeasure missions.
In a Request for Information (RFI), the MoD stated, “The Ministry of Defence intends to procure 100 sets of Aircraft Self Protection Jammer (ASPJ) pods along with associated equipment for Su-30 MKI aircraft.” Delivery of the ASPJ pods is expected to be completed within 36 months.
“The proposed ASPJ pods will be integrated with the Su-30 MKI to jam and spoof enemy airborne and ground radars,” the RFI added. Sources noted that while the RFI covers 100 ASPJ pods, additional Sukhoi aircraft are expected to be fitted with this capability.
The RFI is a formal process seeking information from potential suppliers about a product or service. The first batch of Su-30 MKI jets was inducted into the IAF in September 2002. Currently, around 272 Sukhoi jets serve in the IAF.
The Sukhoi fleet has undergone modifications enabling it to carry the air-launched BrahMos supersonic missile, allowing long-range precision strikes against enemy targets, including hostile aircraft carriers, with accuracy by day and night under all-weather conditions. The Su-30 MKI is an all-weather air-dominance fighter with multi-role capabilities, capable of undertaking long-distance air combat and ground-attack missions.
Autonomous underwater vehicles for mine countermeasure missions
The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, under DRDO, has successfully developed a new generation of man-portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (MP-AUVs) for mine countermeasure missions.
Dr Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, said, “The MP-AUV offers rapid response capability with reduced operational risk and logistic footprint for naval mine warfare applications.”
The system comprises multiple AUVs equipped with side-scan sonar and underwater cameras for real-time detection and classification of mine-like objects. Onboard deep learning-based target recognition algorithms enable autonomous classification, significantly reducing operator workload and mission time.
To enhance situational awareness, “a robust underwater acoustic communication system has been integrated to facilitate inter-AUV data exchange during operations,” the MoD added. Recent field trials at NSTL/Harbour have successfully validated the system’s key parameters and mission objectives.