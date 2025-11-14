Jharkhand to get 166 projects worth Rs 5,992 crore on 25th foundation day

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government is set to celebrate the state’s silver jubilee foundation day on November 15 with a massive development push, launching and laying foundation stones for 166 projects worth Rs 5,992 crore. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for major infrastructure works, including degree colleges, hospitals, sports complexes, hostels, and roads, during a grand event at Morhabadi Ground in Ranchi.

According to official sources, the highest number of projects—66, amounting to Rs 2,396 crore will focus on road construction. This will be followed by 24 projects each under the Water Resources Department (Rs 2,082 crore) and the Urban Development Department (Rs 887 crore). Additionally, 21 projects worth Rs 61 crore will be taken up under the School Education and Literacy Department, while 17 projects worth Rs 412 crore are earmarked for Higher and Technical Education.

The two-day State Foundation Day Festival on November 15 and 16 at Morhabadi Ground will feature a series of cultural and historical showcases, including a special exhibition commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and a tribute to “Dishom Guru” Shibu Soren, chronicling Jharkhand’s journey and struggles. An immersive zone will present short films and informational exhibits celebrating the state’s achievements.