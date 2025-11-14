Jharkhand’s anti-Maoist offensive nears end after 25 years with heavy security force losses

RANCHI: Security forces in Jharkhand have paid a heavy price in the 25-year-long fight against Maoists, with 555 personnel, 147 from central forces and 408 from state forces, killed during this period. Civilian casualties were even higher, with 1,925 deaths, peaking at 175 in 2007.

Despite these losses, the state is now nearing the final phase of its anti-Maoist operations. A total of 999 Maoists have been killed so far, including 235 eliminated in 1,343 gunbattles with security forces. The remaining deaths occurred due to internal clashes or mob killings.

The maximum number of encounters took place in 2009, while 2008 saw the highest number of Maoists, 46, killed by security forces during 102 encounters.

Since the state’s creation, 6,300 Maoist-related incidents have been recorded, with 2009 witnessing the highest number at 512. Maoists carried out 102 direct attacks on police between 2001 and 2025, with the most in 2001, 2003 and 2006.

A total of 314 Maoists, including top leaders with bounties up to Rs 25 lakh, surrendered, while 10,769 were arrested. Notably, in the first 10 years of the state’s formation, no Maoist was killed.

Maoists also caused significant damage to railways and government property in the early 2000s. Between 2001 and 2005, railway property was damaged 180 times, while 190 government buildings and more than 300 mobile towers were destroyed, though such incidents declined after 2012.

Maoist influence is now largely confined to the Saranda jungles, where a few cadres remain and have planted thousands of IEDs. A joint operation launched in November 2022 in Kolhan and Saranda targeted top leaders, including Misir Besra, a senior CPI(Maoist) commander who carries a Rs 1 crore bounty.

According to official data, 14 Maoists were killed in 2020, six in 2021, 11 in 2022, nine in 2023, and nine in 2024. Around 20 security personnel were martyred during these years.

The year 2025 has been particularly successful, with 32 Maoists killed so far. In the past four years, Maoists have been pushed out of strongholds such as Budha Pahar, Lugu Pahar, Parasnath Hills, and Bulbul.

The Home Ministry now categorises only Chaibasa as highly Naxal-affected, with Latehar, Gumla and Lohardaga marked as mild or semi-affected. Districts covered under the Security-Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme have reduced sharply from 22 in 2016 to just 4 in 2025.