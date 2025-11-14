J&K bypolls: Historic loss for NC as PDP wins Budgam seat for first time; BJP retains Nagrota seat

SRINAGAR: In a setback for the National Conference and Omar Abdullah government, the opposition PDP has wrested the Budgam seat from the ruling party. This is the first time that NC has lost an election from the Budgam seat.

The BJP, meanwhile, retained the Nagrota seat in the bypolls in J&K.

PDP’s Aga Muntazir, riding on the anti-incumbency against the Omar Abdullah government, won the Budgam Assembly bypolls by defeating NC’s Aga Mahmood.

17 candidates were in fray from the Budgam seat, which fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat and retained the Ganderbal seat.

Omar had contested from two Assembly seats in the 2024 polls and won from both the seats. After his win, PDP candidate Aga Muntazir said people have voted for change and accountability.