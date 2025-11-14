L-G Manoj Sinha calls on society to stand up against terror sympathisers in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: As the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with teams from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and central intelligence agencies, intensify their probe into an inter-state “white-collar” militant network allegedly involving medical professionals and linked to the recent Delhi blast, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has urged the public to take a firm stand against terror sympathisers in the Union Territory.

Addressing a special convocation ceremony at the University of Jammu on Thursday, Lt Governor Sinha said security forces are fully committed to dismantling the terrorism ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, but active public participation is equally vital in this mission.

“Society must actively counter terrorism because it is a multifaceted challenge. Citizens play a crucial role in identifying and reporting suspicious activities and countering radicalisation efforts,” Sinha said.

He cautioned that if people do not strongly resist terrorism and its supporters, it could become an existential threat to society, undermining its stability, peace, and progress. “I appeal to all enlightened citizens, this is the need of the hour—to expose those who provide shelter to terrorists or propagate extremist ideologies. We must collectively stand against such elements,” he added.

Highlighting that terrorism has posed a serious threat to peace and progress in the region for over three decades, Sinha noted a positive shift among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, who now aspire toward development, better careers, and a brighter future in line with the rest of the country.