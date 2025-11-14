Lalu’s sons struggle as Tejashwi trails in Raghopur and Tej Pratap slips to third in Mahua

RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav was trailing BJP candidate Satish Kumar by 4,829 votes in Bihar’s Raghopur assembly seat on Friday, which witnessed a tense, neck-and-neck contest throughout the day, according to Election Commission data.

After 11 rounds of counting, Yadav had secured 40,100 votes, while Kumar had received 44,929 votes. Jan Suraaj Party candidate Chanchal Kumar was placed third with 1,392 votes. Yadav has held the Raghopur seat for the past decade and had previously defeated Kumar in both the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections.

The contest saw several fluctuations, with Tejashwi briefly leading by only a few hundred votes after trailing earlier in the day. As anxiety rose among party supporters, the RJD leader said the party cadre and the public were prepared to respond to “any unconstitutional activity during counting.”

Meanwhile news agency PTI reported that , a lesser-known RJD leader, Sunil Kumar Singh, stirred controversy by warning that a “Nepal-like situation” would unfold on the streets if “the counting is halted, like in 2020.”

Across the state, the ruling NDA appeared headed for a sweeping mandate, opening substantial leads in more than 190 seats. Trends indicated that the BJP was on course to post its highest-ever tally in Bihar with an exceptional strike rate.