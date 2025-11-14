Map on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘95 defeats’ becomes BJP’s key attack line amid NDA’s Bihar lead

As the BJP appears poised for a sweeping victory for NDA in Bihar, projected to secure well over a two-thirds majority in the high-stakes assembly election, the party has intensified its offensive against the Opposition, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, branding him a symbol of repeated electoral losses.

Rahul Gandhi, who undertook a 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra across 20 districts ahead of the polls, had centred his campaign on allegations of “vote chori,” accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to engineer a favourable result. The Congress and the INDIA bloc had pitched the election as a crucial “battle to save the Constitution” from what they described as a “vote-thief” government. Gandhi was one of the Congress’s star campaigners in the state.

However, the rhetoric failed to translate into electoral gains, with both the Congress and the broader INDIA alliance heading for what is being seen as an embarrassing defeat.