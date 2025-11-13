LIVE

Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish eyes fifth term, Tejashwi targets power shift

Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% turnout in the two-phase election, as women outnumbered men at the polls. Exit polls have widely predicted a sweeping victory for the ruling NDA.
(Photo | Special Arrangement)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Counting of votes in Bihar’s high-stakes assembly election begins at 8 a.m., as the state decides whether Nitish Kumar wins a record fifth term or Tejashwi Yadav leads the opposition back to power.

Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% turnout in the two-phase election to its 243-member assembly on November 6 and 11, as women outnumbered men at the polls, voting 71.78% to 62.98%.

The Election Commission has set up 46 counting centres across 38 districts, where ballots will decide the fate of 2,616 candidates. The polls followed a contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls that drew scrutiny ahead of voting.

Exit polls have widely predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which includes the JD(U), unsettling the opposition Mahagathbandhan — a coalition of the RJD, Congress and Left parties. According to DeKoder, the accuracy of exit polls in Bihar stands slightly lower at 71%, compared with the national average of 79%.

For the NDA, today’s results will test the BJP and JD(U) as they seek to overcome anti-incumbency, while Nitish Kumar — Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister — looks to remain the alliance’s principal leader in the state.

For the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD — one of the longest-serving opposition parties in recent times despite brief stints in power — the 2025 Bihar assembly election marks a decisive moment for leaders long waiting to return to government.

Attention will also turn to Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, contesting its first election to test whether it can emerge as a lasting political force or fade as a one-time experiment.

Women voters power Bihar to record turnout

Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% turnout in the two-phase election to its 243-member assembly on November 6 and 11, with 71.78% of women and 62.98% of men casting their votes.

Notably, women outvoted men by over 14 percentage points in seven Bihar districts, and by more than 10 points in 10 others. Patna was the only district where male turnout surpassed that of women.

The last time women in Bihar recorded a significantly higher turnout was in 2015, when 60.48% voted compared with 53.32% of men.

Exit polls give clear advantange to NDA

Pollsters were unanimous in predicting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power with a decisive majority.

If the projections hold, it would mark a major setback for the opposition Mahagathbandhan, which has been striving to reclaim the politically crucial state after two decades.

But how accurate are the exit polls?

Well, according to DeKoder, the accuracy of exit polls in Bihar stands slightly lower at 71%, compared with the national average of 79%.

Poll of polls predict thumping majority for NDA.
