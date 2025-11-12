Axis My India predicts close fight in Bihar; gives 121-141 seats for NDA, 98-118 for Mahagathbandhan

In contrast to the opinion polls released on Tuesday, Axis My India on Wednesday predicted a close fight between the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

The agency has projected a likely victory for the NDA with 121 to 141 seats while the Mahagathbandhan coming close behind with 98 to 118 seats. Former political strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party may secure 0 to 2 seats, according to the agency.

However, the opinion poll published by Vote Vibe has predicted victory for the NDA with 125 to 145 seats while the Mahagathbandhan has been projected to win between 95-115 constituencies. Jan Suraaj Party has been given 0-2 seats.

Earlier, as many as nine agencies predicted the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance returning to power in Bihar.

The Matrize polling agency projected 147-167 seats for the NDA alliance and 70-90 seats for the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party has been given 0-2 seats.

On similar lines, Dainik Bhaskar projected 145–160 seats for the NDA, while predicting a major setback for the opposition alliance with just 73–91 seats. JSP has been projected to win 0-3 seats, while 5-7 seats are predicted to be won by others.

The People's Pulse projected an easy win for the NDA with 133-159 seats. They have given the Mahagathbandhan 75-101 seats, while JSP has been given 0-5 seats.