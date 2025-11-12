'Amit Shah writes, PMO sends, media runs': Tejashwi rejects exit poll results, says INDIA bloc will sweep Bihar polls

The opposition Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday rejected the exit poll results projecting a big win for the ruling NDA alliance, claiming the predictions were written by top leaders of the BJP and then sent over to the media.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav said, "What is written down by Amit Shah is sent over to the media by the PMO and is run on channels. Compared with the 2020 elections, 72 lakh more people have voted this time..."
He expressed confidence that the high voter turnout indicated anti-incumbent sentiments rather than support for Nitish Kumar.
"These votes were not to save Nitish Kumar but to change the government. This is vote for change...the government is going to be changed..." he claimed.
Exuding confidence that the opposition alliance would achieve a "clean sweep," the RJD leader also alleged that the NDA would try to disrupt the counting process.
"...This time, they will make all attempts to slow down the counting of votes. They will create fear in the District Headquarters. They will not do anything where a bomb blast takes place. But they will take out a military flag march across all districts in Bihar to murder democracy so that there is fear among the people," he alleged.
"Mahagathbandhan will register a massive victory...This time, our people won't be scared. They will stop vote chori, protect democracy and will do whatever sacrifices are needed to be made. But foul play will not be allowed this time," he added.
Tejashwi further alleged that there was foul play in the 2020 elections, noting that there was a margin of just 12,000 votes.
"In the 2020 elections too, people voted for change. But there was foul play and there was a margin of just 12,000 votes. This time, we will do a clean sweep," he said.
Bihar on Tuesday witnessed a record-breaking turnout of nearly 69 per cent in the second and final phase of assembly polls. In the first phase, on November 6, a "record" 65.09 per cent of 3.75 crore electors had cast their vote across 121 constituencies.
The counting of votes will take place on November 14.