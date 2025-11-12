'Amit Shah writes, PMO sends, media runs': Tejashwi rejects exit poll results, says INDIA bloc will sweep Bihar polls

The opposition Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday rejected the exit poll results projecting a big win for the ruling NDA alliance, claiming the predictions were written by top leaders of the BJP and then sent over to the media.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav said, "What is written down by Amit Shah is sent over to the media by the PMO and is run on channels. Compared with the 2020 elections, 72 lakh more people have voted this time..."

He expressed confidence that the high voter turnout indicated anti-incumbent sentiments rather than support for Nitish Kumar.

"These votes were not to save Nitish Kumar but to change the government. This is vote for change...the government is going to be changed..." he claimed.

Exuding confidence that the opposition alliance would achieve a "clean sweep," the RJD leader also alleged that the NDA would try to disrupt the counting process.