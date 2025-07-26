Bihar Assembly polls: Tej Pratap Yadav to contest from Mahua as Independent

PATNA: Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, announced on Saturday that he would contest the upcoming assembly elections as an Independent candidate from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district.

Tej Pratap, who was recently expelled from both the RJD and his family by Lalu Prasad, had earlier represented the Mahua seat in the Bihar Assembly from 2015 to 2020.

In the 2020 assembly elections, he shifted to Hasanpur, from where he emerged victorious.

Last month, Tej Pratap visited Mahua and held a meeting with local workers. “Team Tej Pratap is a public platform to connect with people. This time, Uncle Nitish Ji (Nitish Kumar) will not become chief minister. Whichever government is formed, if they talk about youth, employment, education, and health, Tej Pratap Yadav will stand with them with full strength,” he told the media in Patna.

In response to a media query, he said he had already decided to contest the election from Mahua. “There are many opponents. They have started feeling the heat after my announcement,” he said.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD’s primary membership and disowned by his family after he publicly disclosed a 12-year-long relationship with a woman on a social media platform. He has since removed RJD flags from his car.

To reinforce his claim to the Mahua seat, the former minister said he had done a lot for the development of the area. He took credit for the establishment of a medical college near Mahua, which falls under the same constituency.

The Mahua seat is currently held by RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan.