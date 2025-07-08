Pure electoral rolls inevitable for strengthening democracy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Bihar SIR

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar asserted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar electoral rolls is an 'inclusive' exercise and that it is "inevitable for strengthening democracy", while responding to the opposition.

"Pure electoral rolls are inevitable for strengthening democracy," Kumar said.

However, opposition parties have firmly stated that the exercise would deprive crores of voters their right to vote.

Notably, the Supreme Court had on Monday agreed to hear on July 10 a batch of petitions challenging the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Several fresh pleas including a joint petition by opposition leaders of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, JMM, CPI and CPI (ML) were filed in the apex court against the poll panel's decision to conduct the special intensive revision before Bihar go to polls later this year.