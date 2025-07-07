INDIA bloc calls 'Bihar bandh' on July 9 against EC's revision of voters' list in State, Rahul Gandhi likely to participate

PATNA: Opposition INDIA bloc has called for 'Bihar bandh' on July 9 to protest against ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also participate in the bandh.
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, also the chairman of INDIA bloc’s coordination committee for Bihar assembly elections, said on July 7 that the Opposition has given a call for 'Bihar bandh' to vent their ire against the ongoing SIR of voters’ list ahead of assembly elections.
“We will enforce ‘chakka jam’ on July 9. Both the Election Commission and government will be on target of the Opposition. It is quite surprising that EC is changing its orders every hour. As a result, BLOs and other officials engaged in the verification exercise are confused,” he told the media.
Former Deputy Chief Minister alleged that Patna office of the EC was not functioning properly. It is just like a ‘post office’ and can’t take any decision at its own.
"A delegation met EC on July 6 to discuss SIR related issues, yet there is no response,” he added.
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad went a step further and alleged that two Gujaratis (read PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) were trying to snatch voting rights of around 8 crore residents of Bihar.
In a post on X, Lalu said, “These two Gujaratis are opposed to Bihar, Constitution and the Indian democracy. Arise, raise your voice and save the Constitution and Indian democracy.”
Lalu’s emotional post has created a flutter in political circles. “Lalu Ji’s poor health has compelled him to remain silent. Had he been physically fit, he would have grabbed the occasion and upped the ante against the ruling dispensation,” said an RJD leader.