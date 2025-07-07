INDIA bloc calls 'Bihar bandh' on July 9 against EC's revision of voters' list in State, Rahul Gandhi likely to participate

PATNA: Opposition INDIA bloc has called for 'Bihar bandh' on July 9 to protest against ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also participate in the bandh.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, also the chairman of INDIA bloc’s coordination committee for Bihar assembly elections, said on July 7 that the Opposition has given a call for 'Bihar bandh' to vent their ire against the ongoing SIR of voters’ list ahead of assembly elections.

“We will enforce ‘chakka jam’ on July 9. Both the Election Commission and government will be on target of the Opposition. It is quite surprising that EC is changing its orders every hour. As a result, BLOs and other officials engaged in the verification exercise are confused,” he told the media.