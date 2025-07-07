SC to hear on July 10 pleas challenging EC's decision to undertake revision of electoral rolls in Bihar

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear on July 10, a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) order to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state of Bihar.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for several petitioners, mentioned the matter before a two-judge bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which agreed to hear the petitions on Thursday. “We will have it on Thursday,” Justice Dhulia said.

During the brief hearing, Sibal requested that a notice be issued in the matter. However, the court instead listed the case for hearing on July 10 and allowed the petitioners to serve advance copies of the petitions to the ECI.

Other lawyers appearing for the petitioners included Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Shadan Farasat, and Gopal Sankaranarayanan.

The petitioners argued that voters who fail to submit the required forms and documents could be deleted from the electoral rolls, even if they have been voting for decades.

Singhvi pointed out that Bihar has an electorate of around 8 crore, and nearly 4 crore voters are required to go through re-verification. “The timeline is so strict that if you don't submit documents by July 25, you will be excluded,” he said.

Echoing his concerns, Sibal added, “It is an impossible task.” The court observed that the timeline for the exercise “does not have sanctity” since elections in Bihar have not yet been notified.