Who will benefit from higher voter turnout in Bihar polls?

PATNA: Bihar created history in the 2025 assembly elections by registering a record overall voter turnout of 66.91 percent across the two phases, triggering speculations whether the BJP-JD(U) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the opposition INDIA bloc would benefit from it.

The revised data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) suggests a provisional turnout of 69.1 percent, which is almost 12 percentage points higher than the 2020 assembly election.

The turnout of women voters is estimated at 71.6 percent, which is also close to 12 percentage points more than the 59.7 percent recorded in 2020.

On the other hand, 62.8 percent of male voters exercised their franchise this time, against 54.45 percent male voter turnout.

What does high female voter turnout mean?

Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar has created a caste-neutral constituency of women by taking a number of steps for them since he came to power in 2005.

These include 50 percent reservation for women in Panchayats and urban local bodies, bicycle and uniform scheme for girl students, 35 percent reservation in government jobs and the latest Rs 10,000 for them under the Mukhyamntri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

NDA's streak of victories in assembly polls since 2005, barring 2015 when Nitish contested the election with RJD, is also attributed to Nitish`s several pro-women measures.

To counter it in this election, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also promised that if his party and the INDIA bloc came to power, Jeevika Community Mobiliser (CM) workers would be made permanent government employees with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000.